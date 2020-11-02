NDLEA arraigns artisan over alleged trafficking of Cannabis

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday dragged a 35-year-old man, Azeez Moshood, before a Federal High Court in Lagos, over drug trafficking.

The defendant, an artisan, is standing trial on a one-count charge of trafficking 546.4kg of Cannabis, also known as hemp.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, marked FHC/L/275C/2020.

The prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, said that the defendant committed the offences on Sept. 20.

He said that the defendant was arrested on a tip-off on the Lekki-Ajah highway in Lagos while transporting the Cannabis Sativa, weighing 546.4 kg.

The prosecutor said that hemp is a restricted drug similar to Cocaine and Heroin LSD, and listed in The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency( NDLEA) schedule as a banned substance.

The offence contravenes the provisions of Section 11(c) of The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

Justice Maureen Onyetenu granted the defendant bail in the sum of N10 million, with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be civil servants of grade-level 16, and adjourned the case until Feb. 17 and Feb. 18, 2021, for trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offence of drug trafficking attracts life imprisonment.

Vanguard News Nigeria

