Ndigbo remain their greatest problem ― Ojukwu’s wife

By Chidi Nkwopara

The greatest problem bedevilling Igbo survival has been traced to Ndigbo themselves.

Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu, the former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain and wife of the late Igbo icon, Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu, made her feelings known Thursday, while flagging off the 9th Ojukwu Memorial Lecture Series is Owerri.

Her words: “It is a misnomer that Ndigbo refer to themselves as Jews, but we hardly behave like Jews. Igboland is backward today because a lot of our people live and develop their places of domicile. They only come home for burials and a few ceremonies.

“How many Yorubas, Hausas, and people from other tribes, built houses or industries in Igboland? We have high rise buildings, industries and estates across Nigeria.

“Honestly, the greatest threat to Igbo freedom and survival is Ndigbo themselves.”

She described as “very disturbing”, the news making the round that some Igbo governors have concluded plans to jump into the All Progressives Congress, APC, even as she wondered the benefits derivable by the act.

While decrying the plan by some people to push unarmed innocent Igbo youths to face fully armed security personnel, Mrs. Ojukwu said that such persons must have their heads examined.

She then commended Chief Ralph Uwazuruike for continuously floating the lecture series.

Earlier in his lecture, Professor Protus Nathan Uzorma, opined that Dim Ojukwu still lives.

“I was first, an Igboman before being a Nigerian. We have found ourselves among people that do not want us to go. Such people must realize that Igbo freedom and liberty cannot be negotiated”, Uzorma said.

