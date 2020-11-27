NCDMB, Enactus partner to launch STIC initiative

Kindly Share This Story:

In craving a path way to launch Nigerian undergraduate youths in our tertiary institutions into the global digital space where science and technology drives global business competitiveness, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and its implementing partner, Enactus Nigeria, hosted guests and dignitaries from the Lagos State Government, the Bank of Industry (BOI), Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Sahara Energy, the United States Consulate, Lagos during the official launch of its Science and Technology Innovation Challenge (STIC).

STIC, first-of-its-kind by NCDMB is an enterprise-development programme designed to challenge undergraduates from all accredited Nigerian tertiary institutions to prove their ingenuity with the use of science and technology to create home-grown, innovative, and technology-driven business solutions that address some of our everyday problems, while creating job opportunities and wealth.

Speaking at the event, Country Director, Enactus Nigeria, Mr Michael Ajayi expressed the organization’s commitment to inspiring and training young people in Nigeria to become successful, purposeful and values-driven social innovators and entrepreneurial leaders.

According to Ajayi, Enactus Nigeria will continue to foster multi-sectoral partnerships that would engage stakeholders in the public, private and social sector to drive the magnitude of social impact necessary to lift people out of poverty and create job opportunities, while solving problems and improving the living standards of Nigerians.

The Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Innovation and Technology, Mr Olatubosun Alake, who represented the governor, expressed the willingness of Lagos state to drive sustainable growth in the innovation and technology ecosystem as evidenced by the administration’s recent funding of seven innovative start-up companies in areas such as food security, economy and COVID-19 prevention, as well as the funding of research initiatives in University of Lagos, Lagos State University, Yaba College of Technology and the African Research Centre of Excellence.

In addition, The Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Engr Simbi Wabote expressed excitement about the STIC and how the NCDMB had committed over 10 million man-hours to execute, for the benefit of Nigerian youths, numerous human capital development initiatives such as sea training for over 50 cadets, vocational skills in ICT, industrial automation & mechatronics and process control.

During the panel discussion, the panelists, the MD/CEO, Bank of Industry, Mr Olukayode Pitan, the Executive Secretary, LSETF, Mrs Teju Abisoye; Mr Tonye Cole, the co-founder of Sahara Group; the Executive Secretary, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF); and the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Wabote, spoke on how Nigerian youths can leverage on technology to providing business solutions to everyday problems.

While entries for the STIC is open to undergraduates from all Nigerian tertiary institutions (University and Polytechnics) from November 19th 2020, till January 14th, 2021, for a chance to win 10million Naira as well as secure business incubation, the faculty guides the winning institutions also get to win N750,000 (Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) and top quality Laptop, while the institutions represented by the winning undergraduates receive institution-specific infrastructural support to enhance their capacity for research and development courtesy of the NCDMB.

