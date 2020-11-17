NCDMB, Enactus initiate STIC youth innovation

Kindly Share This Story:

Considering the role of youth development in any society, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Enactus Nigeria, an international non-profit organisation dedicated to inspiring students in the tertiary institutions to improve the world through entrepreneurial action had developed an enterprise initiative, Science and Technology Innovation Challenge (STIC).

According to the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Engr. Simbi Wabote, the STIC initiative is designed to provide an opportunity for Nigerian youths to be engaged, inspired, mentored and be supported to become successful innovators, and to develop their innovative business ideas into sustainable business ventures.

Mr Michael Ajayi, the Country Director of Enactus Nigeria also stated that “The intention of the programme is to challenge undergraduates from all accredited tertiary institutions in Nigeria to utilize their creativity and time to come up with science-based and technology-driven solutions to problems in any sector of the economy, including, but not limited to Agriculture, Education, Health, Climate, Finance, Transportation, Entertainment and Retail.”

Ajayi said further that in our present fourth industrial revolution, technology has shown great prospects as a key driver of development in Africa, and a viable means to solve most of the challenges plaguing the continent. “Hence, the winners of this first-ever Science and Technology Innovation Challenge will be those whose ideas generate wealth, increase profit and create jobs, while at the same time solving a real problem in relevant sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“The official launch of the STIC 2020 will feature special guests such as the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Wabote, the Deputy Public Affairs Officer of the United States Consulate, Lagos, Jennifer Foltz, the Executive Director, Bank of Industry – Mr. Olukayode A. Pitan, the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, Mrs. Teju Abisoye, etc

The official launch of the STIC which is scheduled for 11 am of 19th November 2020, is structured to be an interactive in-person and online (plus live streaming) event. Nigerian youths across the country are welcome to join the program via Enactus Nigeria and NCDMB social media platforms.

