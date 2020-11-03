Mercy Aigbe finally debuts TV show on YouTube

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe is finally ready to launch her much talked about TV show, TheSwitchwithmercyaigbe on her YouTube channel.

The 42-year old actress and brand influencer disclosed this cheery news on her Instagram page on Tuesday. In the show, which she said will debut on Wednesday, Aigbe will be seen visiting some of her fans in their homes, transforming their looks while spending time with them.

Announcing this development on IG, the beautiful mother of two wrote, ” Mood because of the very first episode of my show @Theswitchwithnercyaigbe debuts on my YouTube channel on Wednesday, November 4″.

“I’m excited but let me confess I am super nervous. It’s my first time ever as a host on a talk show.”

“This show is close to my heart because it’s me putting a face to my beautiful fans. It’s me connecting with my amazing fans and saying thank you in my own little way.”

However, with the debuting of the show, the beautiful actress might be starting a career as a talk show host.

