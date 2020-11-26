Meet Dr. Calvin Gar Wing Jung who is an expert on body transformations

Kindly Share This Story:

“I think it chose me,” says Dr. Calvin Gar Wing Jung of his foray into a career in liposuction and body sculpture. “I knew that I had a special gift to see the natural lines of the body, potentially better than others.”

After having correcting jaw surgery himself and experiencing its benefits firsthand, Dr. Jung decided to pursue training in maxillofacial surgery. After graduating from the University of British Columbia in 2003, he went on to complete his dental education at NYU School of Dentistry in 2008 finishing in the top 2% of his class. He then went on to complete medical school at NYU School of Medicine in 2012.

Dr. Jung began his career by training with “surgeon to the stars”, Aaron Rollins, in awake liposuction and Brazilian butt lifts. “I flew to NY to meet him, we connected, had the same philosophy, and I ended up accepting a position at the Houston office with them,” Dr. Jung explains, noting that it didn’t take long for his colleagues to notice that he was particularly gifted in the field. “My results as a newbie were superseding some of the doctors who had been doing liposuction for five to ten years, even though it was my first run at it.”

As he gained notoriety for his natural talent, Dr. Jung began researching different variations of liposculpting techniques and fell in love with the Colombian method of body contouring. He says, “The techniques and methods are not routinely used in the United States, nor do most American trained surgeons believe in them.” Dr. Hoyos, however, did. Soon, Dr. Jung moved to Colombia to train under his guidance, learning the Colombian way of body sculpting and post-operative care. There, he also developed custom post-operative garments, brazilian butt lift pillows, and abdominal boards to allow for the best healing and outcomes.

READ ALSO:

Dr. Jung was welcomed as a member of the Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship from 2015-2016, the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery ABCS in 2017, and certified in Total Definer for 4D Body Contouring in 2018. In January of 2019, he compiled all of his knowledge and experience and began utilizing Colombian techniques in the United States. Since then, his reputation as a forerunner in his field has only grown, with several celebrity patients, and many more lined up for 2021. “Once I started utilizing these techniques, I started getting noticed on my transformations and it has been an explosion since then,” he says.

Having taken the unique route of training in both maxillofacial and cosmetic surgery, Dr. Jung has an unparalleled understanding of how function and aesthetics work together. As a recognized expert in the field, he has lectured nationally on various topics ranging from facial reconstruction and rehabilitation to full body and facial cosmetic surgery. He notes, “I knew that I needed to focus my energy and be good at something so that I could shine above the rest.”

Vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: