Marriage is no shopping mall ― Dayo Amusa

Delectable filmmaker and singer, Dayo Amusa, has undoubtedly propped up her credential as one of the box office queens of Nollywood as she has wowed movie lovers with blockbusters after blockbusters but the downside to the glowing story of the Lagos-born talent and Moshood Abiola Polytechnic graduate is her inability to replicate same in matrimony.

For those who may be in the dark concerning the marital status of the screen goddess, she told Potpourri all about it in a recent interview.

“No, I’m not married. I believe marriage is blessed by God and should be honoured by man but then it is not something one should rush into. It is not a shopping mall where you can just go into and buy or do some window shopping and leave when you are tired. Marriage should be done right. Don’t worry, you will hear a wedding bell soon.

Concerning sex, the actress expressed her opinion on one of her numerous Instagram posts and it does appear she’s rather worldly about it.

“I just wrote all I understand about sex in that Instagram post. I wrote that sex is good and unique. If you are lucky to have very good sex you will come alive. It boosts the confidence of a woman because she will be happy and smile from within,” she said

When asked how often she gets laid, “I wouldn’t talk about that, lips sealed” she jokingly replied.

