Man bags life imprisonment for kidnapping 

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

An Ado Ekiti High on Thursday sentenced one Kayode Seun, 28, (aka DJ Glory) to life imprisonment for kidnapping.

In his judgement, Justice Abiodun Adesodun said, the accused was found guilty as charged and was convicted accordingly. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.

According to the charge sheet, the offence was committed on or about the 2nd day of May 2018 at Ayetoro Ekiti in Ekiti State when the accused and others at large kidnapped a 12-year-old Adebisi Tayo contrary to Sec.3(a) of the Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition) Law of Ekiti State, 2015.

The victim who narrated her ordeal said, she was in the company of her 3 friends to ease themselves during break time in their school when they saw three men descended from a tree, they held them, tied their mouth before they tied them to a tree and started jubilating adding that their shout for help attracted the villagers who came to their rescue. She could only recognize the accused, she said.

To proof his case, the prosecutor, Mr Olawale Fapohunda, called 5 witnesses including the victim and I.P.O while the accused statement was tendered as an exhibit.

The accused spoke through his lawyer Mr Yinka Opaleke and called no witness.

