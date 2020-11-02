Man, 31, in Police net for killing his girlfriend in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Men of the Ogun State Command of the Nigerian Police have arrested a 31-year old man, Rexlawson Jonson over the gruesome murder of his girlfriend, 26 years old Patricia John.

Jonson, an indigene of Ebonyi State, was arrested on the 30th of October 2020.

The arrest of the suspect, according to a statement issued by the command spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, followed a report by one Adebayo Aladesuyi who is a manager of “Molayo Hotel”, Ibafo.

He reported that “while they were carrying out a routine check of the hotel room, they discovered the dead body of the occupant of one of the rooms with bruises on her neck suggesting that the deceased might have been strangulated”.

“On the strength of the report, the DPO Ibafo division Csp Jide Joshua led his detectives to the scene and recovered the corpse to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Shagamu for post mortem examination”.

Oyeyemi noted that the preliminary investigation later revealed that the deceased checked into the hotel with a man who sneaked out of the hotel after killing the woman.

Consequently, the DPO and his men commenced a technical and intelligence-based investigation which led to unraveling the identity of the suspect.

He was subsequently traced and apprehended by the detectives.

On interrogation, he confessed checking into the hotel with the deceased and that they had a misunderstanding which led to physical assault between them.

In the process, he said the woman collapsed and gave up the ghost.

He subsequently left the corpse in the room and sneaked out of the hotel.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

He also appealed to hoteliers in the State to always have proper documentation of their customers in order to assist the police in a situation like this.

