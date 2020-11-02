Looting: It will be difficult for Cross River to recover ― NLC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Cross River Council, Com. Ben Ukpebi has asserted that it will be difficult for the state to recover from the devastating destruction that was carried out by hoodlums in the state capital and beyond.

Ukpebi made the assertion while taking journalist round the Secretariat of the NLC which vandalized and all office equipment looted at the weekend.

He also said that nothing can deter Labour from pressing home demands for improved workers welfare in the state.

Comrade Ukpebi also charged members not to be discouraged by the vandalization of the Union Secretariat by hoodlums adding that they must remain dogged in joining their voices with the leadership of the Union to press home for workers welfare.

The NLC boss who condemned in its entirety the level of destruction at the Secretariat stressed that the destruction is beyond human imagination.

His words:” The destruction is devastating and beyond human comprehension and it would be very difficult for Cross River to come out of this.

“From the damage, I have seen so far, it will take over N200 million to fix this place to its former state. Our power generating set was carted away, the conference halls were vandalised and the chairs and tables looted, the vehicles in the compound and our Information and Communication Technology (ICT) room were burnt down.

“Although the vandals have inflicted a huge blow to this state, it will not deter us a labour movement, we will continue to hold our meetings and take actions that will benefit the workers even if it is under a tree.

” As we condemn in totality the act of destruction and vandalism by suspected hoodlums in the state, I appeal to my congress that this is a challenge to make us stronger in our quest of championing the course of the people,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

