LG councils in Nasarawa to operate single account

By David Odama – Lafia

Nasarawa State House of Assembly is to give legal backing to Governor Abdullahi Sule’s move for the thirteen Local Government Councils to operate a single salary and revenue account in order to block leakages at the third tier of government.

The Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, stated this during the passage into the second reading of a Bill for a Law to Amend the Nasarawa State Law for the Establishment, Structure, Composition, Finance, and Functions of Local Government System in Nasarawa State 2018 and other Matters Connected Thereto during the House Proceeding in Lafia today.

Balarabe Abdullahi( APC- Umaisha/ Ugya) said that the bill is finally passed into law would ensure accountability, transparency, prudence, and efficient management of resources at each of the local government councils in the state.

“According to the bill, each Local Government shall maintain a single salary, single revenue, and single running cost account into which funds shall be lodged for the payment of salaries to all categories of local government employees, personnel, and officers from the state local government joint account.

“As no withdrawals shall be made from the state joint local government account unless withdrawals into the single salary, single revenue and single running cost account of a local government,” the speaker said.

The speaker committed the bill to the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to work on the bill and report back to the House on December 21, 2020.

Earlier, Hon. Tanko Tunga (APC- Awe North), the Majority leader of the House while giving the substance of the bill said that the bill was to block leakages and ensure transparency and good governance at the local government levels in the state.

“The bill is for each local government council in the state to maintain a single salary account, single revenue account for development to thrive at the grassroots,”

“Basically, the aim is to ensure that many challenges facing the various local governments in the state are brought to the barest minimum if not totally eradicated for the benefit of our people.

He called on his colleagues to support the bill to pass second reading, as according to him, supporting the bill to see the light of the day is supporting the good policies of Governor Abdullahi Sule to succeed.

Hon Luka Iliya Zhekaba (PDP- Obi 2), the Deputy Minority Leader of the House seconded the Majority leader’s motion for the bill to scale second reading.

Also contributing, Hon Mohammed Ibrahim Alkali (APC-Lafia North), Hon Daniel Ogazi (APC- Kokona East) Hon Mohammed Okpoku (APC- Udege/Loko), and Hon Mohammed Ibrahim Muluku (APC Nassarawa Eggon East) described the bill as timely.

They have said that the bill is finally passed into law would also check a lot of financial excesses and would enhance accountability and good governance at the grassroots.

The House unanimously agreed for the bill to scale into second reading.

