Lagos reopens 20 LASRRA registration stations

By Prince Osuagwu

The Lagos State government said it is now ready to reopen 20 of the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency, LASRRA, stations to the public to enable it register more residents.

The stations were closed to the public at some point when the COVID-19 pandemic was spreading fast, as a measure to curb its menace.

General Manager of the agency, Mrs. Ibilola Kasunmu, made the disclosure at the Agency’s Headquarters, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

Stations located in Itire-Ikate LCDA , Surulere LGA, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Yaba LCDA, Lagos Mainland LGA, Apapa LGA, ApapaIganmu LCDA and Iru-Victoria Island LCDA are among the first set to start operations.

Others are Eti-Osa LCDA, Eti-Osa East LCDA, Coker-Aguda LCDA, Ojokoro LCDA, Ikotun-Igando LCDA, Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA, Epe LGA, Ikosi-Ejirin, Badagry LGA and Ojo LGA.

Ikorodu and Ikorodu North LCDA, LASTMA Yard, Sagamu Road, were also mentioned as part of the first batch.

She encouraged residents who would wish to register to, first of all, visit the agency’s website to do pre-registration before heading to the nearest stations to complete the registration.

She said the measure was to decongest the stations.

Kasunmu also promised that all her stations will strictly comply with all Covid-19 safety regulations by enforcing the use of facemasks, maintaining a physical distance of two metres and operating at 50/75% capacity.

LASRRA is the Agency of government responsible for the creation of a reliable database of all residents in Lagos State to assist the state government in deploying resources for the overall development and growth of the State.

