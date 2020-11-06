Lagos discovers more COVID-19 cases in another school

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State Government says it has confirmed more positive COVID-19 cases in another secondary boarding school in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed the new infections in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Abayomi said that a staff of the school fell ill, received first aid treatment at the school clinic, but later tested positive for COVID-19 at the Lagos State Biobank on Nov. 2.

He noted that contact tracing revealed that a student and four contacts of the staff member were positive for COVID-19.

“Most of the infected persons are predominantly asymptomatic, while some have mild symptoms,” Abayomi said

The commissioner said that the state COVID-19 Incident Command System through the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) was investigating the incident

“We would like to assure members of the public and stakeholders of the school that the situation is completely under control.

“Steps are being taken to contain the spread within the school and reduce exposure to the outside community.

“All parents are being contacted first through the PTA and a family zoom call is being arranged to further allay their fears,” he said.

According to him, COVID-19 presents with very mild symptoms in children and teenagers, compared to other age groups.

Abayomi, however, warned that there was risk of infected children transmitting the disease to adults who they interact with daily, and who might be at higher risk of severe disease and death.

“Students who test positive are to be isolated in the school premises and, if unwell, will be admitted in one of the accredited isolation centres in Lagos.

“Students are discouraged from going home to avoid infecting members of their families,” he said.

According to him, the Ministry of Health and NCDC are working closely with the Ministry of Education through a joint approach to manage the outbreak in the school.

He said that members of the state EOC, NCDC and their counterparts in the Ministry of Education had been deployed to the school to provide strategic interventions and support.

Abayomi said that the support include psychosocial, infection prevention control, medical monitoring and risk communication experts to further enlighten affected people.

“COVID-19 is still very much with us and we must strive to prioritise the safety of all, including students and teachers, by adhering strictly to prevention protocols and guidelines issued by the government to prevent its spread,” he said.

He advised residents to observe and practice high standard of personal and environmental hygiene by using face masks in public places, hand washing and maintaining physical distance to help prevent the spread of the infection.

Abayomi advised residents to call the 08000EKOMED or 08000356633toll free line, if they notice any sign or symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue or loss of taste or smell.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos State had on Oct.16, disclosed that 181 students and staff of a boarding school in Lekki, tested positive to COVID-19 infection.

The cases were discovered after a 14-year-old SS1 female student fell ill on Oct. 3, was sent home after receiving first aid at the school clinic, and tested positive to COVID-19 on Oct. 6 in one of the accredited private labs in Lagos.

COVID-19 surveillance and case investigation in the school detected 181 positive cases among students and staff out of the 441 population in the school.(NAN)

