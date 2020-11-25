Breaking News
Kwara Assembly passes Residents Registration Agency Bill

The Kwara State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the state Residents Registration Agency Bill, 2020.

The Kwara Residents Registration Agency Bill is an executive bill sent to the House by Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq for consideration.

The motion for the presentation of a report and passage of the bill was moved by the House leader, Abubakar Olawoyim-Magaji

The bill was passed after the House adopted the report of an ad hoc committee on the bill chaired by Aliyi Opakunle (APC-Afon)

Opakunle, while presenting the report, told the House that stakeholders at the public hearing on the bill expressed support for the establishment of the Kwara Residents Registration Agency Bill.

The Speaker, Mr Yakubu Danladi, directed the Clerk of the House, Hajia Halimah Perogi, who read the bill for the third time and passage to produce a clean copy of the bill for the Governor’s assent.

