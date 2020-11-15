Kaduna stands still for GSS Kafanchan old students

Kindly Share This Story:

…as they vow to reunite Nigeria

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Old students of Government Secondary School Kafanchan in Kaduna state, Northwest Nigeria, came from across the world for their annual reunion meeting, where they said their togetherness could be a model forba united Nigeria.

The old students who kept Kaduna, venue of their meeting agog at the weekend, prayed for peace and tranquility to prevail in the country and charged each other to be agents of national development.

Prominent among the old students who converged on Kaduna, were among others, Major General Musa Sani Yusuf ,the Chief of Administration Nigerian Army ,

His Royal Highness the Emir of Jema’a ,Alhaji Isa Muhammadu ,Hon. Ado Dogo Audu,

the Sardauna of Hayin Banki Kaduna, Alhaji Hassan Mahmood Ibrahim , Sector Commander of the FRSC Abuja ,Mr.Ayuba Wobin Gora, Prof. James Ameh of the University of Abuja, foremost Industrialist ,Alhaji Usman Musa (Mamia),Dr.Nurudeen Isa Gambari,

Brig. Gen Sani Usman Kukasheka( rtd), Alhaji Bala Waziri , Col.Iko (rtd), Navy Cdr.Abdullahi Mohammed Ochi( rtd),etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of the caretaker committee of the old students ,Mr.Aaron Ajiyana ,commended the students for being excellent ambassadors of their alma mater.

He said it was heartwarming to know many amongst then have reached the pinnacle of their career with no blemish in government service and the private sector.

Mr. Aaron expressed with delight that many of the old students were still contributing to national development.

He called for unity amongst the old students, thanked them for making the event possible and announced the commencement of a scholarship scheme particularly for the children of old students.

Similarly, Mr. Moses Bonat who was Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, LOC, for the event, said the bond of love and unity amongst the old students,, must not be left to fade away.

He recalled Kaduna of old when the old students related, devoid of religious and ethnic considerations. He said they should revive that spirit in the interest of a much better Nigeria.

Major General Musa Sani Yusuf expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for making it possible for the old students to meet, and hoped that such meetings would be sustained.

Other renowned personalities expected, but couldn’t make it were the immediate past Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu Shema, foremost Dublin based Nigerian Doctor, Abubakar Muhammad Mairua, Brig. Gen Augustine Odidi(rtd), others.

Earlier, Chairman of the LOC, Moses Bonat, in a statement, explained that “the school which started as Ibo Union Grammar School in the 1960s was taken over by the then North Central Government in 1975 and renamed Government Secondary School, Kafanchan. Since then, the school has produced quite several distinguished personalities who made their mark in various spheres of human endeavour.”

“These include the immediate past Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu Shema, His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammadu Isah Muhammadu, CFR, Emir of Jema’a, a renowned internationally acknowledged Pharmacist and an entrepreneur, Prof. Isah Odidi, who has pharmaceutical businesses in Canada, China and Saudi Arabia, Alhaji Jafaru Sani, Kaduna State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.”

“The late award-winning scientist, Professor Jonathan Andrew Nok, was also a product of the school.”

“Similarly, the school has produced eminent personalities , serving and retired military officers and many others in the private sector and public service spread across the country.

“The purpose of the meeting is to meet with one another as some of the old students have not seen each other since they left school. It is also aimed at charting a new course for the association and repositioning it to contribute to national development.”

Highlight of the occasion was the appearance of some old cooks who had served in the boarding school’s kitchen and the old school sergeant who came along with the whip he used to instill discipline in the old school premises.

