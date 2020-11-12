Kaduna commences verification of retirees

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna State Pension Bureau has commenced the payment verification for two batches of retirees and deceased people under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

A statement issued by Professor Salamatu Isah, the Executive Secretary of the Bureau on Thursday, said that the exercise began on Tuesday and it will cover batches 7 and 8, adding that the exercise will last two weeks.

The Executive Secretary advised that retirees and representatives of deceased pensioners that are ‘’participating in the payment verification exercise should ensure they come along with all the necessary documents.’’

‘’Persons invited for the verification exercise must present a copy of Death Certificate, in case of deceased pensioners, and an affidavit of next of kins,’’ Professor Isah stressed.

According to her, ‘’other pensioners are required to present valid means of identification, including voter’s cards, National ID cards, their employment letters as well as Affirmation Letters of Retirement, death, resignation or withdrawal from service.’’

The statement further said that the pensioners are expected to present their Personnel Sub-head Number (PSN), bank details containing bank name, account number, a BVN verification slip from the bank, and a recent statement of account, including their passport photograph and that of their next of kins, before payment.

Vanguard News Nigeria

