JUST IN: APC governors visit Goodluck Jonathan

Mali: Jonathan briefs Buhari at Aso Rock
Goodluck Jonathan

By Nwafor Sunday

The All Progressives Congress, APC, governors, Friday met with the former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in Abuja.

The reason for the meeting was not disclosed, but it won’t be unconnected with the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

According to TheCable, David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi who recently defected to the APC from PDP; Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi and chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum; and Abubakar Badaru, governor of Jigawa, were at the meeting.

Jonathan celebrated his 63rd birthday today. He was felicitated by many Nigerians. In his message, President Muhammadu Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant Jonathan longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep serving the nation and humanity.

Similarly, the Northern Governors Forum had sent warm felicitations to Jonathan on his birthday.

