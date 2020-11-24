Jamub Group fights youth unemployment, poverty

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (GMD/CEO) of Jamub Group of Companies, Prince Jacob Momoh, has said that the organization has diversified and adopted strategies towards fighting youth unemployment and poverty in the country.

In a statement issued by the organisation’s Public Relations Officer, Freda Okhiria, in Abuja, at the weekend, Momoh said, “The passion to create jobs for the teeming youth and unemployed Nigerians and fight poverty kept pushing the Group through these years.

Meanwhile the Chief Strategy Officer, Mr Olugbenga Ashiru, said the Group had recorded several milestones including construction of the TETFUND sponsored cybersecurity department and a 250-seater lecture theatre in the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State; a 500-seater lecture theatre in the University of Maiduguri, Borno State; and a 200 capacity lecture theatre for College of Education Obudu, Cross River State.

He added that the Group rehabilitated the Akim Barracks, Calabar, Cross River State, under presidential committee on barracks rehabilitation; and the special repair of 184km road in Sabon Birnin- Niger Republic border road, Sokoto State.

On his part, the Group’s General Manager, Mr Olusegun Karrim, disclosed that in 2012, Jamub Global Services started diversifying into different subsidiaries to pursue specific businesses with bold presence and footprints in relevant sectors of the economy.

He said that Jamub Property, a member of the group delivers real estate with a blend of class, comfort, and affordability using the best materials and technology.

He revealed that, as a solution provider, in the wake of the COVID 19 outbreak in Nigeria, the Group under its subsidiary, Jamub Energy, assembled a team of experts who worked assiduously to proffer practical solutions to containing the Covid-19 spread. The Head of Brand Marketing Communication and Commerce, Mr Babajide Anjori, explained that the Group decided to rebrand to reposition her products and services in the market place, thereby strategically differentiating herself through competitive advantage by setting herself ahead of competitors.

