IPAC to probe INEC’s spending claims

Worried by what it described as depressing quality of elections conducted thus far, the Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria, IPAC, has resolved to conduct comprehensive investigations into the affairs of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, especially in the area of expenditure of huge budgetary allocations accrued to it.

The Council noted that despite the huge budgetary allocation to INEC yearly, the electoral umpire could not guarantee quality of elections that meet the aspirations and expectation of Nigerians.

The Council which arrived on the decision in a communiqué issued at the end of the IPAC Central Management Committee hosted the first joint National and States Assembly, said it was determined to build the needed ethical democratic culture in the politics of the country.

According to the communiqué signed by Ag. President IPAC, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu and Ag. Secretary General, Chief Adekunle OmoAje, respectively, “The Council resolved to set up a committee to investigate INEC.

“This follows the fact that in spite of the huge budgetary allocation to INEC yearly, the election quality and general outcome of all elections in the country remain depressing.

“The outcome and integrity of elections has become subject of unending adjudication in election tribunals across the country, high courts, appeal courts and the Supreme Court at high cost to the government, political parties and candidates.

“Irrespective of the humongous amount spent on INEC and the goodwill of both local and international agencies, the nation’s judiciary are overstretched with election related cases to the detriment of all other matters; economy, business, security and governance in the country.

“The Chairman of the Committee is Alhaji San Turaki with Barr Kehinde Edun as Secretary. In addition, the committee is mandated to look into INECs interference and culpability of its officials in the internal crisis engulfing political parties for many years. Also, the Agency’s motives in desperately wanting to be in control of the council of political party IPAC.

“The Joint Council approved the plan of action, training modules, conferences, seminars and summits as proposed by the Chief Nwosu led CMC.

“That the leadership of IPAC continues to work to advance multi-Party democracy and respect for rule of law. Therefore should continue to ensure that the Nigerian State does not fall into a one Party State.

“Approval was given to set up the State Management Committees, SMC, comprising the last elected members and/or others selected due to capacity to oversee and run the affairs of the Council in each State of the federation and the F.C.T. at the expiration of the current tenures of all State Executives. The SMC are to serve for 3months and liaise with the national body to conduct elections as appropriate.

“The joint Assembly condemned INEC’s shenanigans regarding some political parties as contemptuous and irresponsible, and reaffirmed its recognition of all 23 political parties whose corporate legal statuses have been restored through Court Judgments in ACD & 21ORS V. AGF & ANOR and Youth Party V. INEC. “They remain bonafide and substantive members of the Council, as well as the 18parties. The Council further resolved to continue to respect judgments of the courts in matters regarding political parties and all others without cherry picking. “

