Ingressive Campus Ambassador program evolves into I4G Circles

I4G Circles are communities in cities and campuses all over Africa made up of Young Africans passionate about Tech and leveraging it to solve problems.

It is an evolution of Ingressive Campus Ambassadors (ICA) aimed at empowering youth in African cities and tertiary institutions with impactful tech communities through training, mentorship, and funds to grow.

In 2015, Ingressive launched a community called Ingressive Campus Ambassadors in a bid to give back to the African tech ecosystem by focusing on Students with a passion for tech. The bootstrapped program built a community of over 20,000 members led by 200+ ambassadors and funded 300+ training events and hackathons activated over 250 tertiary institutions and created 100+ jobs in Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, South Africa, and Kenya. These events were done in partnership with Facebook, Google, GitHub, Figma, and many other global tech companies.

The massive impact of ICA in four years of existence led to the decision to transition the ICA community into an arm of the non-profit targeted at establishing tech clubs in cities and tertiary institutions, with the goal to Help others, Add Value, Connect, & Keep growing (HACK) in tech. They want to take a holistic approach to support these communities by providing tools, educational/tech resources that they need, training, mentorship, support, opportunities, and funding to enable great communities to make an even greater positive impact in the world and birth youth who are prepared for the tech workforce.

On the benefits of I4G Circles, Haneefah Abdurrahman Lekki, the Community Manager at Ingressive For Good, said “ With strategic partnerships with some organizations like Student Build, SemiColon, Tekedia, SkillNav, Dev Careers and more, we have a few programs like -StudyGroup is a 3 months online training program following a well-curated learning guide to gain basic competencies in a particular tech career.

“Programs include the Community Challenge: a monthly challenge of coding/design to help new programmers/designers work on solving local challenges within their community; Mentor A Techie provides a structured setting to provide one-on-one relationships between professionals and circle members, and the Community Webinar Series, a live chat series where community members hear from industry experts and ask questions about Tech”, she explained.

The Director of Communications at Ingressive For Good, Blessing Abeng said “Since we announced I4G Circles, the impact has been phenomenal. At one of the community challenges, a group of students (Team Aider -built a resume generator that is now being widely used by youth in Africa). This community fits perfectly into Ingressive For Good’s overarching mission to increase the earning power of African youth through technical training, resources, job placement, and community”.

