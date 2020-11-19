Increment in teachers’ salaries: FG inaugurates implementation committee

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The federal government, Thursday, inaugurated a committee to work out modalities for revitalization of teaching profession.

The development was sequel to recent increment and other mouthwatering offers to teachers by President Muhammad Buhari during the 2020 World Teachers’ Day Celebration in Abuja.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, speaking at the event held in his office, said:” The ‘National Implementation Committee on the revitalisation and repositioning of the Teaching Profession in Nigeria” was aimed at with improving the quality of teaching and learning in the country.

The committee chaired by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Arc. Sonny Echono, is subdivided into 12 sub- committees, to ensure focus on specific areas of intervention.

This inauguration kick starts the processes to implement the new policies recently pronounced by President Muhammadu Buhari, aimed at attracting the best brains into the teaching profession, encourage teachers delivery, and produce quality students with capacity to boost national development.

Some of the policies includes; special teacher salary scale, harmonized retirement age and teaching service years, special teacher pension scheme, creation of career path policy, enhanced entry points for teachers in civil service and provision of certain allowances.

Inaugurating the Committee on Thursday in Abuja, Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, gave assurances of the needed support for a smooth implementation of the policies.

In his words: The Conviction of President Muhammadu Buhari is that the teaching profession must be recognized as a major enabler to our stride to development. Accordingly, knowledge, dedication and competence of teachers to a large extent, should be the determining factor to the quality of graduates of our Institutions and their contributions to national development.

“The main terms of reference of this committee is to come up with an implementable strategy towards the realization of all these policies approved by government.

“A Memorandum would be presented at the National Council on the Establishment before the end of the year on establishment related issues derived from the policy directives. We are also interfacing with the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation for the reintroduction of the Bill that was passed by the 8th Assembly which was not assented to by the President for legislative action by the 9th Assembly.”

