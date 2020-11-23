Kindly Share This Story:

By Chidi Nkwopara, Owerri

Imo State Government says it will, in the coming year, float awards for serving and deserving media practitioners in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Mbadiwe Emelumba, disclosed this weekend while speaking at the first-anniversary celebration of Ozisa 96.1 FM, in Owerri.

“Senator Hope Uzodimma is a very media-friendly Governor. He has approved the setting up of varying awards, in 2021, for serving and deserving media practitioners in Imo State”, Emelumba said.

While affirming that there are sincere and hardworking media practitioners in the state, the Commissioner also said it was the Governor’s wish that such persons should be encouraged to do more.

“The Governor is aware that there are sincere and hardworking media practitioners in the state, who should be encouraged to do more for the state and its people. Their efforts should not go unrewarded”, Emelumba said.

The Commissioner disclosed that “the awards will include, but not limited to, best crime reporter of the year, best features writer, best reporter, best media house, best human rights reporter”, as well as other categories.

Continuing, Emelumba said that government is at home with constructive criticism, adding that what Ozisa 96.1 FM has been doing, helps the administration to identify areas that needs urgent attention.

“I commend the radio station’s management for insisting, through it’s well-tailored programmes that the right things should be done by the government. Ozisa 96.1 FM is the flagship in radio broadcasting, in Imo State”, Emelumba said.

Speaking also, the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, His Grace, Most Rev. Anthony J. V. Obinna, charged the management to “remain focused and maintain the universal best practices in broadcasting”, stressing that nothing short of this, would be good enough for the radio station and their listeners.

Earlier in his welcome speech, the Station Manager, Rev. Fr. Ray Nzereogu, rolled out the radio station’s urgent needs and appealed to listeners to “talk to us whenever we are not doing well”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

