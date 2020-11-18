Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Court of appeal sitting in Akure, Ondo state has dismissed the stay of execution suit filed by the Ondo state House of Assembly against the judgement of the High court reinstating three suspended members of the state assembly.

Recall that nine lawmakers in the assembly kicked against the impeachment of the state deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi and decline to sign the impeachment notice.

The impeachment process later failed after the state Chief Judge, Justice Olanrewaju Akeredolu turned down the directive that she should constitute a seven-man impeachment panel to probe allegation of gross misconduct levelled against the state’s Deputy Governor.

Justice Akeredolu in her response then rejected the request on the ground that the two-third majority required by the 1999 constitution for setting up of such a probe panel was not formed in the house of Assembly and that the matter was subjudiced.

The leadership of the assembly went ahead to suspend three of their members including the deputy speaker, Hon lroju Ogundeji for alleged gross misconduct and indiscipline.

Rt Hon lroju, Hon. Wale Williams and Hon. Favour Tomomewo, the only female lawmaker in the assembly thereafter challenged their suspension in high court and were asked to be reinstated.

The leadership of the assembly then proceeded to the Court of Appeal for a stay of execution order against the high court judgement reinstating the three lawmakers.

Justice Folayemi Omoleye who in her verdict queried the appellants for bringing a frivolous suit dismissed the stay of execution suit filed by the Ondo state house of assembly against the judgement of the high court reinstating suspended lawmakers.

She directed the Ondo state House of Assembly which was represented by Mr Cyril Akinrinsola, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Justice and Solicitor-General of Ondo state, to as a matter of urgency allow the suspended members to resume their legislative functions without any hindrance.

Reacting on behalf of other lawmaker, the deputy speaker, Rt Hon lroju described the ruling as justice for humanity.

Iroju pointed out that ” There is still hope in the nation’s judicial system.

