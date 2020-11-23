I’ll support Sampou Anglican Church project — Gov. Diri

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa has promised to support the expansion of St. Peter’s Anglican Church in his community, Sampou in Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area of the state, to demonstrate his resolve to give back to his community.

Diri stated this on Sunday at the church’s 2020 Annual Adult Harvest Thanksgiving Service, with the theme: “Build My House That I May Take Pleasure.”

In a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as promising that the church’s expansion project will be achieved within a record time.

Acknowledging the supremacy of God in the affairs of men, the governor stressed that power flows only from God who bestows it on whomever He pleases.

According to him, he has passed through many trials with God guiding him to becoming the number one citizen of the state.

Diri who paid tribute to his father for the strong Christian foundation he laid for his children in the Anglican Communion, said having hailed from a humble background and a minority local government area in the state, “It was clearly the handiwork of God for me to attain this current position and other offices I have occupied.

“A lot has happened in my life with God guiding me to where I am today and I know that this is not the end.

“I once again want to remind my brothers on the other side that it is God that gives power. Despite all the challenges, here we are standing strong like a rock.”

In his speech, the Chairman of the harvest programme and Managing Director, Bayelsa Electricity Company, Engr Olice Kemenanabo, noted that judging from his life’s experiences over the years, there is every reason to appreciate God always.

In a sermon, the guest preacher and the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Northern Izon, Funkuro Amgbare, underscored the need for people to put God first in all their dealings.

He said the man as a mere mortal has limitations but with Jesus Christ, there is nothing one cannot achieve.

Present at the service was the wife of the governor, Mrs Gloria Diri, Rep. Fred Agbedi of Federal House Representative, member of the Bayelsa House of Assembly, Rep. Tonye Isenah.

Others are the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Surveyor Moses Teibowei, his Environment counterpart, Iselema Gbaranbiri, former Secretary to the State Government, Chief Gideon Ekeuwei, as well as a former member of House of Representatives, Gabriel Onyenwife, among other dignitaries.

