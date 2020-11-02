HOSTCOM promises peaceful engagement with FG on Niger Delta development

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume

Host communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and gas, HOSTCOM, has said it will continue to engage the federal government to address challenges of underdevelopment in oil and gas communities of Niger Delta region.

National President of HOSTCOM, Dr Benjamin Style called on security operatives to arrest anyone inciting youth groups in the Niger delta on the path of violence under the name of Host communities of Nigeria Producing oil and gas but with a different acronym, stressing that HOSTCOM under his leadership will continue to explore peace and dialogue to attract development to the region.

“The current leadership of HOSTCOM headed by High Chief Dr Benjamin Style Tamaranebi JP National Chairman will engage Federation Government constructively without desecrating already polluted environment.”, he said.

“Yes, the seeming failed promises of President Muhammadu Buhari is known but we will not afford to pollute our environment. Leadership is doing everything possible to engage government to fulfil her responsibilities. We will not create further hardship for our people after passing through COVID-19 and ENDSARS”, he added.

Continuing, Dr Style further urged the federal government to take urgent steps to tackle underdevelopment in oil and gas communities of the Niger Delta, stressing that the poverty index among residents was on the rise due to pollution and economic degradation of the environment from oil exploration activities.

“Government should implement its promises for oil and gas communities in the Niger Delta. The level of poverty among the people is unimaginable. Most of the communities lack potable water, no medical facilities, no good schools yet so much is generated from their land to keep the nation’s economy running. The government should fulfil its promises to bring development to the communities “, he said.

