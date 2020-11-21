Breaking News
Hairdresser to Germany’s Merkel and other celebrities dies at 76

Hairdresser to Germany's Merkel and other celebrities dies at 76
FILED – 25 March 2015, Berlin: German hairdresser Udo Walz comes to the Cafe Moskau for the presentation of the Jupiter Award. Berlin’s celebrity hairdresser Udo Walz is dead at the age of 76 years. Photo: picture alliance / dpa

Udo Walz, arguably Germany’s most famous hairdresser, has died at the age of 76 after suffering from diabetes, a source close to the star confirmed to dpa on Friday.

Local media reports cited Walz’s husband, Carsten Thamm-Walz, as confirming that Walz had “falled asleep peacefully.”

His celebrity clients included celebrities such as Romy Schneider, Marlene Dietrich, Claudia Schiffer, Maria Callas, Julia Roberts and Jodie Foster. Chancellor Angela Merkel was also a regular.

Walz opened his first salon in Berlin in 1968. He later expanded his brand and also worked for fashion houses Wolfgang Joop, Jil Sander and Jean Paul Gaultier.

