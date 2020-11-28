Gunmen kill policeman, abduct Chinese expatriate

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed a policeman and abducted a Chinese expatriate in Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

The incident, according to the Police Public Relations Officer , Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, occurred around 4.30pm along new Ado-Iyin road.

The Chinese, simply identified as Wang, was one of the Engineers handling the dualisation of the new Ado-Iyin road awarded to a Chinese Company by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Apart from the police officer, Abutu said one other person was shot at the scene of the incident, who has not been confirmed dead.

He said: “it is confirmed that a kidnapping incident occurred today at about 4:30pm along new iyin road.

“During the incident, one civilian, an expatriate, was kidnapped, one shot, while one policeman was shot dead.

“Our operatives are already combing the bush for possible apprehension of the perpetrators”.

The police spokesman added that the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Mr Babatunde Mobayo, enjoined everyone to be calm and avoid any form of apprehension as the Command will do everything possible to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.

