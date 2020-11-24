Group lauds Makinde’s giant strides on LAUTECH, education development

Kindly Share This Story:

A socio-political group, Omituntun Initiative in the Diaspora (OID), has lauded Gov. Seyi Makinde for the successful transfer of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) to the Oyo State Government.

This is contained in a statement, signed by its spokesperson, Ayotomiwa Adebayo, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Tuesday.

OID is a support group to the Makinde-led administration in Oyo state.

The group said the governor had, since assumption of office, achieved tremendous feats in the education sector.

According to the group, “The resolve of the 14-year joint ownership tussle between Oyo and Osun states over LAUTECH is a landmark achievement.”

The group commended Makinde on the success, describing the development as a giant stride for the entire state.

“The consistent effort of the governor towards the development of the education sector in the state has again achieved a milestone.

“This decision of giving education a priority and ensuring that the sector tops the budget, as enshrined by UNESCO standards, has shown that the governor is visionary,” it said.

The group said the governor has proved that he is committed to changing the narrative and taking the state to greater heights.

Dr Aaron Ogundiwin, OID Coordinator in Oyo State, said that the people of the state are now enjoying the dividends of democracy since he assumed office.

Ogundiwin described Makinde as an outstanding record-breaker, who had since been fulfilling his campaign promises to the good people of the state.

“As a group, we will not relent on our support to the state government in transforming the state and building visionary leaders,” he said.

Mr Kehinde Oluwatosin, a LAUTECH alumnus and OID Coordinator in Dublin, Ireland, said that LAUTECH, as a technology-driven university, will soon be ranked among the global institutions.

“LAUTECH will soon become a silicon valley of Africa for technology research like MIT, Stanford, Harvard, Oxford, Cambridge, among other notable universities of Technology globally,” he said.

He expressed optimism that LAUTECH, with proper funding under the Makinde-led administration, will live up to its expectation as the best university of technology in Africa.

Mr Adebowale Fafore, the OID Coordinator in Hungary, commended the governor’s position on the ‘win-win’ claim for all LAUTECH stakeholders.

Fafore said that the resolution of the tussle will chart a new course for the institution to excel.

“We in the diaspora are excited that the lost glory of the institution has eventually been restored and normalcy will come back to LAUTECH.

“Students are delighted, parents are grateful, lecturers are happy, and everybody will always remember this as history.

“Both Makinde and Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State displayed maturity and displaced selfish interests by putting education first over politics.

“History will not forget them in a hurry. We are hopeful that the development will open the door for foreign investors to partner with the institution and invest in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Samson Oloyede, OID Executive in the UK, said Makinde had recorded tremendous feats in the education and other critical sectors, which are being felt in Nigeria and the diaspora.

“His Excellency, Gov. Makinde, has turned his manifesto into a blueprint for the implementation of well-articulated policies.

“These have become a template for other state governments to emulate in piloting the affairs of their respective states,” he said.

