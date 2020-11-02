Gospel singer, Agbani Horsfall drops new single to sue for peace in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Talented gospel singer,, Agbani Horsfall has released a song titled, ‘One Nigeria’ to preach for peace in the country. According to the Horsfall, the track is inspired by the Holy Spirit.

She recalls one evening evening as she was surfing the net and she stumbled on a picture of an old woman with tears in her eyes, she got so emotional that she was almost in tears, so she turned to the Lord and that was the Genesis of the song.

She reveals One Nigeria is about things happening in the country. The youths are going through a lot now or when innocent lives are being wasted sometimes over nothing. But most recently the youths asking for a change in the #endsars #endbrutality #goodgovernance movement that has claimed a lot of lives and properties.

” The song is a reminder to the nation that we will overcome and things will return to normal very soon.”

The gospel musician further adds Nigerians who seek change and a better government, I will urge them to keep praying and raising their voices for a better nation for ourselves, our children and our generation. We should give not give up”

” To Nigerians who have lost loved ones during the protest, during the police brutality, in one form or the other, they should be consoled that God has not forgotten them. ”

She reveals she sang the track in English in order for the message is clear for all to understand. But she is optimistic that the track will be translated in other Nigerian languages irrespective of their status in the society because we are one Nigeria and we will overcome at the end of the day.

She enjoined those in government to rule with the fear of God and rule in love because it pays to go good. When they are out of government, people will still relate with them.

