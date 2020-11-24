A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Breaking News
Translate
Home » Politics » Gombe Assembly Speaker impeached; new one emerges
The leadership of the Ondo assembly said that 20 of the twenty-six members signed the impeachment of the deputy speaker.
But in swift reaction, Ogundeji described his impeachment as null and void insisting that the leadership of the assembly do not have the required number of lawmakers to impeach him. It was done clandestinely.
Ogundeji challenged the leadership of the assembly to publish the names of those that signed his impeachment.
The deputy speaker is the arrow head of the nine lawmakers that refused to sign the failed impeachment notice served the deputy governor few months ago.
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.