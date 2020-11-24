Gombe Assembly Speaker impeached; new one emerges

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Ismail

The Speaker Gombe State House of Assembly Sadique Ibrahim Kurba has been impeached.

Kurba was impeached on Tuesday after a vote of no confidence by 16 out of the 24 members of the assembly.

The member Representing Akko Central Abubakr Muhammad Luggerewo as the new speaker of the state assembly.

Meanwhile in an analogous development, the deputy speaker of Ondo speaker, Rt Hon Iroju Ogundeji, was also impeached.

A panel to investigate allegation of gross misconduct against the former Deputy Speaker has been inaugurated by the assembly.

The leadership of the Ondo assembly said that 20 of the twenty-six members signed the impeachment of the deputy speaker.

But in swift reaction, Ogundeji described his impeachment as null and void insisting that the leadership of the assembly do not have the required number of lawmakers to impeach him. It was done clandestinely.

Ogundeji challenged the leadership of the assembly to publish the names of those that signed his impeachment.

The deputy speaker is the arrow head of the nine lawmakers that refused to sign the failed impeachment notice served the deputy governor few months ago.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: