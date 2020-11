Kindly Share This Story:

Former President of Ghana, John Jerry Rawlings, is dead.

He was said to have died on Thursday morning at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained, although some reports say it was due to COVID-19 complications.

Meanwhile, tributes have started pouring in for the highly-regarded statesman and AU envoy to Somalia.

