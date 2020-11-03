Genuine #EndSARS protesters disown those moving to revive demonstrations

Kindly Share This Story:

*Say attempt to blackmail Buhari

*Urge youths to shun activist’s antics

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-A body under the aegis of Genuine #EndSARS protesters has raised the alarm over the attempts to hijack the platform of the agitation, with a view to feathering their own nest.

The group drew attention to the events of Sunday, November 1, 2020, in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where a few persons were seen protesting under the auspices of the #EndSARS protest, as an indication of a selfish agenda to revive the now-rested nationwide demonstrations.

Recall that the said protesters had besieged the precincts of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, as well as the Force Headquarters – where they left the “#EndSARS” inscription boldly on the roads.

This development has, however, triggered an angry reaction from the original promoters of #EndSARS protests, who have called on the youths in the country, to disregard the revivalist agenda.

The Genuine #EndSARS protesters, in a statement signed, Tuesday, by Dr Orji Nwakocha (South East); Dr Aremu Babatunde (South West); Comrade Frank Jaja (South South); Alhaji Ibrahim Dan Iya (North West); Sheik Mohammed Adamu (North East); Mr Dakwohi Samson (FCT); and Comrade Peter Yohana (North Central), accused Sowore of a deliberate attempt to blackmail President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the group, the need for citizens to give government’s at all levels the chance to address the concerns that necessitated the EndSARS demonstrations, had become compelling, moreso that commitments had already been made.

“The attention of the Genuine #EndSARS protesters has been drawn to the Sunday, November 1, 2020 attempt in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, to relaunch the now-rested nationwide demonstrations demanding an end to the dreaded police squad, and general reform of the Nigeria Police.

“Ordinarily, the Genuine #EndSARS protesters would not have dignified this latest development, but for the character, disposition and antecedent of the person at the centre of this, whose infamy remains unparalleled in contemporary Nigerian politics”, the group said in the statement.

