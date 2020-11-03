Vanguard Logo

Four tested positive for COVID-19 in latest EPL routine check

The Premier League in England said on Monday that four people have returned positive results in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week.

The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus would now self-isolate for 10 days.

“The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday, 26th October 26 and Sunday, 1st November 1,446 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19,” the league said in a statement.

“Of these, there were four new positive tests.”

A total of 48 people have tested positive for the virus in nine rounds of testing since the new league campaign began in September.

The UK government has allowed Premier League football and other elite sports to continue without spectators during the four-week lockdown from Thursday.

There have been more than a million COVID-19 infections and over 46,000 deaths in the UK, according to a Reuters tally.

