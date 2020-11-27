Firm unveils app for disaster victims

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike

Emergency response company, PrimeAlert, on Thursday, launched a new web portal to assist people to call for quick help during security attacks and other mishaps.

The CEO of the company, Hon. Tony Nwulu, said it would complement the efforts of rescue agencies in the country including the police, fire service, medicals.

According to him, it is a step aimed at promoting the ongoing improvement of security and emergency services in parts of the country.

Nwulu explained that the move had been in the pipeline for over a year and that it was an initiative to find solutions to the many problems in the country’s public safety industry.

He said PrimeAlert’s mission would be to keep Nigerians safe anytime and anywhere.

He said individuals, households, organizations and anyone eager to find help during disasters would be able to reach emergency responders freely on PrimeAlert and expect to be tracked and supported by well-trained personnel.

“The new app has features that can deliver location-based crime, notification, reporting and location tracking through GPS and geo-fencing within a close group. This app will help to reduce the delay between when a disaster occurs and the arrival of emergency-management personnel,” he said.

Nwulu said all well-meaning Nigerians, households, organizations and communities should leverage the free platform to connect with first-line responders in real-time during emergencies.

The Chief Operating Officer of PrimeAlert, Ibok Offiong, said the new portal was mobile-friendly and capable of hosting tens of thousands of users without any hitch.

According to her, the app is downloadable on Google Play Store by anyone using android enabled phone.

Offiong said at the push of a button, users could trigger lifesaving rescue operations and other communication services, urging all Nigerians to leverage the mobile technology to ensure they are safe in emergency situations.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: