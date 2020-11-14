Firm set to bridge financial, digital gap in MSMEs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Providence Adeyinka

A firm, Excite Enterprise, a digital business development and enterprise solutions provider, intends to debut in the Nigerian market with various simplified innovations, designed to lead Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, on the pathway to success and sustainability.

Excite Enterprise delivers digital solutions geared towards the automation, promotion, and day-to-day management of business processes for new and old MSMEs.

A Director, Excite Enterprise, Mr Bolaji Okusaga, said that access to funds will reduce the limitations on the potentials for trade and integration into the formal economy caused by inability to access funds, trade, and distribution capacity by registered and unregistered MSMEs.

He said, “Excite seeks to help businesses scale by providing them with access to business and financial management services, marketing tools as well as opportunities to list their products and services.”

Okusaga, a Strategic Communications consultant, said though the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has said that the MSME sub-sector provides 85 percent of total industrial employment in the country, the sector is under-optimized due to lack of valuable business knowledge and tools.

“This is the gap that Excite Enterprise aims to fill. We provides innovative services to develop and deepen markets for MSMEs thus providing entrepreneurs across the MSME business space an opportunity to reach consumers; boost brand names; sales; competitiveness; and improve rendered services.

“These businesses will also be able to access funding to scale up their potentials while also having entry to a bigger market. Our unique selling proposition is that we have aggregated all services so that our customers can find them all in one place.’’

Some of the solutions offered are Excite Market Place – product listing; service listing and website and showroom creation, and excite marketing where influencer marketing services are rendered. The platform also provides business registration services, SME training, and access to loan facilities.

