Firm set to bridge financial, digital gap in MSMEs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Providence Adeyinka

At the backdrop of increased focus on micro, small and medium enterprises, MSMEs, as main drivers of growth, Excite Enterprise, a digital business development and enterprise solutions provider, is set to launch simplified innovations designed to sustain success rates in the MSMEs sector.

Director, Excite Enterprise, Mr Bolaji Okusaga, said that access to funds will reduce the limitations on the potentials for trade and integration amongst registered and unregistered MSMEs.

According to him, “Excite seeks to help businesses scale by providing them with access to business and financial management services, marketing tools as well as opportunities to list their products and services.”

Okusaga said the sector is under-optimized due to lack of valuable business knowledge and tools.

He stated: “This is the gap that Excite Enterprise aims to fill. We provides innovative services to develop and deepen markets for MSMEs thus providing entrepreneurs across the MSME business space an opportunity to reach consumers; boost brand names; sales; competitiveness; and improve rendered services.

These businesses will also be able to access funding to scale up their potentials while also having entry to a bigger market. Our unique selling proposition is that we have aggregated all services so that our customers can find them all in one place.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: