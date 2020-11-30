FG plans to lift 5m Nigerians out of poverty — Minister

Kindly Share This Story:

Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, the Minister of Water Resources says that the Federal Government plans to lift five million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.

Adamu said this at the 2nd edition of the Nigerian Media Water week in Abuja on Monday.

He said the Ministry through its water projects would fast track job creation by enhancing food security through irrigation farming.

The Minister said the advantages and importance of water could not be overemphasised as it was crucial for irrigation farming, hygiene and job creation.

He said for the Ministry to deliver on its mandate, it has been collaborating with the Federal Executive Council.

Adamu said that Nigeria now has 13 states that are Open Defecation Free due to its water projects adding that 10 million Nigerians now have access to good water supply.

He said that the Ministry was strongly in partnership with stakeholders to eradicate Open Defecation by 2025 through its water projects.

READ ALSO:

Adamu said that the Ministry was also collaborating with women in irrigation farming to alleviate poverty in the country.

He commended the mass media for their support through their reportage, emphasising that they had greatly enlightened Nigerians on the benefits of water.

At the occasion, the Minister also launched a five-year compendium from November 2015 to November 2020, on water resources development in Nigeria.

Adamu said the compendium was an outline of all the Ministry’s projects and achievements in the water sector within five years.

While welcoming guests earlier, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry said that the success of the 1st media week encouraged the hosting of the 2nd edition.

Walson-Jack who was represented by Mr Benson Ajiselore, a Director in the ministry said that the media were infallible partners to the success of the water sector. (NAN)

Vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: