Faulty 60MVA transformer throws FCT towns into darkness

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi, Abuja

A faulty 60MVA at Kubwa station in Abuja has thrown many towns in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, into darkness.

The development has forced the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, to embark on load-shedding with Kubwa and its environs.

Management of AEDC in a statement explained that the faulty transformer was responsible for the load-shedding experienced by its customers in some towns within the FCT.

The company named the locations which include, Kubwa, Dei-Dei, Lower Usman Dam, Bwari, Dutse, Dawaki, 3rd Avenue, 69 Road, 64 Road, 62 Road, Gwarinpa, Sunshine Estate, Map Global Estate, I pent Estate, Queens Estate. Kafe Gardens 1, 2&3. Efab Estate, Home Security Estate, Fine Estate, Macopoli Estate, Marine Estate, Adkan Estate, Verozone Estate, Justice Estate, Davis Estate and Police Estate.

AEDC said the load-shedding was occasioned by the fault on one of the 60MVA transformers at the TCN 2 x 60MVA station at Kubwa, Abuja.

While acknowledging that the TCN enforced load-shedding has the potential of disrupting the socio-economic activities of its customers as well as its own obligations towards the market, AEDC said it is working with the TCN on how to speedily resolve the issue especially because of the onset of the dry season, which it says will have serious effects on the comfort of the customers.

AEDC, therefore, appeals to all affected customers to please bear with it is working assiduously with the TCN to ensure the restoration of normal power supply to the affected customers.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: