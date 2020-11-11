Ex-governors’ pensions: Tinubu commends Sanwo-Olu’s bold move

Kindly Share This Story:

NATIONAL leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Wednesday commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s decision to repeal the Lagos State law that ensures life pensions for former governors and deputy governors.

Tinubu, a former governor of the state, stated this in a series of tweets. The former governor, in his tweet, said: “Congratulations to Governor Sanwo-Olu over the 2021 budget which he appropriately christened ‘Budget of Rekindled Hope’. This audacious and enterprising budget will empower our people and begin to rebuild Lagos State.

“In particular, I would also like to commend the governor for the plan to commence the repeal of the pension law giving pension packages to former governors and their deputies. This is a bold and courageous move by Mr. Governor and I wholeheartedly support him. I encourage all APC loyalists to do the same.”

Tinubu, shortly before leaving office, had signed the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension) Law No 11 official Gazette of Lagos State, 2007, which states that former governors of Lagos State are entitled to a house in Lagos and Abuja in any location of their choice.

