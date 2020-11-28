Enwonwu wins 2020 IGCC Captains golf tourney

Kindly Share This Story:

Chido Egwuonwu emerged overall champion in the men’s category of the Ibori Golf and Country Club (IGCC), 2020 Captain Inaugural Golf Tournament held at the club golf course in Asaba, Delta State ended in a grand style.

The tournament organised by the IGCC Captain, Mr Alfred Ebreneyin, featured over 159 golfers across the country competed for laurels at the event.

However, Joy Solomon, who recorded 78 net won the ladies category, just as Rita Izoje placed first runner-up with 81 net while second runner-up went to Angela Uwabor, the club ladies captain having played 83 net.

Speaking at the presentation of prizes and trophies at the clubhouse, club captain, Alfred Ebreneyin was full of thanks to all the participants who came from across the country to play at the tournament.

Ebreneyin noted that he was overwhelmed by the outcome of the turnout at the tourney.

He said: “In fact, I give all the glory to Almighty God for the turnout.

It is unprecedented in the annals of our club. I appreciate Edo State Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu who graced and played the tournament along with others too.

Vanguard News Nigeria

