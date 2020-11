Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, NECA, has said the Organised Private Sector, OPS, lost over five trillion Naira to #EndSARS protests.

Making the revelation at a briefing in Lagos, Tuesday, the association said without serious government assistance, many businesses would go under.

