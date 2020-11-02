Breaking News
#EndSARS protests: Enugu govt suspends curfew

On 2:20 pmIn Newsby
Enugu State, Forest Guards
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State

Enugu State Government has lifted the 13-hour curfew imposed on Enugu East, Enugu North and Enugu South Local Government Areas, in the wake of the untoward activities of hoodlums and miscreants, who hijacked the otherwise peaceful #EndSARS protests in the state.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the decision to lift the curfew was “after a considered review of the overall situation in the three local government areas” and in furtherance of state government’s commitment to “total return of normalcy and sustained economic activity in the overall interest of Ndi Enugu”.

Aroh therefore announced that “the 13-hour curfew imposed on the three (3) local governments of the Enugu Capital Territory namely Enugu East, Enugu North and Enugu South Local Government Areas, is hereby lifted with effect from 6am on Monday, November 2, 2020”.

The Information Commissioner added that consequently “normal social and economic activities will resume effective from 6am on Monday, November 2, 2020, without prejudice to all existing regulations put in place by the Federal Government as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Ndi Enugu are therefore advised to go about their lawful social and economic activities, while remaining vigilant and law-abiding as usual” he said.

Vanguard

