EndSARS Protest, wake-up call for political parties – IPAC

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, weekend called on all the political parties in the country to rise up to the occasion and work together to rebuild Nigeria, saying that the #EndSars protest was a wake call to everyone.

Chairman of IPAC, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa made the call in his acceptance speech after the election of the body observed by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, led by Hauwa Habib, at Electoral Institute, Abuja.

Describing his election as a new dawn for IPAC in the country, Nzenwa said in the past few months, determined efforts were made to reposition IPAC,assuring that a lot more will be done with support of all the political stakeholders.

“I call on all the political parties in Nigeria to rise up to the occasion so that we can work together to rebuild our country together. Let’s come together to work collectively. The #EndSars protest is a wake call on all on all of us,” he said.

Continuing Nzenwa said, “I salute all members of IPAC present here, the political parties that have braved all to attend this historical General Assembly, the first after the de-registration of the 74 political parties by INEC February, this year.

“We should put the family of Late Balarabe Musa, in prayer. Musa is one of own that passed on early hours of Thursday. A dogged party man, a remarkable patriot, a great figure and a leading light we all should emulate. May His Soul Rest In Perfect Peace.

“When providence beckoned on to us, I and my colleagues in February, 2020 when INEC deregistered the 74 political parties, none of us envisaged that we will be here today to still oversee affairs of body of political parties in Nigeria. It is what we had never contemplated.

“The de-registration of the 74 political parties, in one fell swoop shook us to the marrow, not because that were unaware of its coming, but because the size of the number that was impacted, and made to exit.

“It had never happened in the political history of Nigeria where that size of number of political parties had to be delisted by the election umpire in that sweeping alacrity.

“We mourned but had to move on. We resolved as unified body that political parties in Nigeria had to ensure that it worked hard and smarter to earn the confidence of not only INEC and other stakeholders but the respect of Nigerians.

“Like a a herd of sheep scattered by rampaging lion, whose shepherd had taken off out of fear of being devoured, we had to gather all the sheep, so to speak; not to let all to go astray.

“It was rallying mission to rally the political parties together. We succeeded in doing that and had been doing that since February 10, 2020.

“In the last few months, I and my colleagues have thrown everything into this task to reposition IPAC. Nothing was spared! And now that we have been the opportunity to administer our great body from Interim Status to a substantive one, we are going to do more with support of all the political stakeholders. We are thankful.

“We did make remarkable and respectable achievements over the past few months with our strategy of deepening engagement with core and adjunct stakeholders. We will continue in this stride as we go ahead in the weeks and months ahead.

Other members of the executive are Mrs. Chinyere Oge Kalu, (ZLP) Deputy National Chairman, Alh. Yusuf Dantalle (APM), National Secretary, Mr Egbeola Martins (YPP), Deputy National Secretary, and Hon. Muhammad Lawal Nalado (Accord), National Treasurer.

Also elected are Dr Abdul Ahmed Ishaq (SDP), National Financial Secretary, Ambassador Agbo Major (NNPP), National Publicity Secretary, Prince Chinedu Obi (NRM), National Organizing Secretary and Barr. Nnadi Uche (APP), National Legal Adviser.

Vanguard Nigeria News

