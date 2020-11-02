EndSARS Protest: Buhari directs engagements across geopolitical zones

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed engagements with governors, traditional rulers, youths and other critical stakeholders across geo-political zones in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced this on Monday in Kaduna after a closed-door meeting of a Federal Government delegation with the 19 Northern governors and traditional rulers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government delegation to the meeting was led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Other members of the delegation were the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The Senate President, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, and some members of the National Assembly from the region were also in attendance.

Speaking on behalf of the Federal Government delegation, the information and culture minister said the engagements are critical to reconciliation and national development.

“This is just the first leg in the series of the engagements as directed by Mr President.

“The Chief of Staff will also address governors, traditional rulers and other stakeholders in other parts of the country.

” The president has directed that the delegation should engage with governors, traditional rulers, religious leaders, youths and others,” he said.

On the closed door meeting, the minister said those at the forum had fruitful discussions which comprehensively centred on the recent events in the country in the last two and half weeks.

“We made far reaching decisions and we are happy that the governors and the traditional rulers did very well in ensuring that the youths understood the real issues.

“Because of their influence, there was very minimal destruction,” he said.

The minister added that apart from the resolve to continue to engage the youths, the meeting underscored the role of traditional rulers and the need to engage them continually.

NAN reports that the meeting hosted by Gov. Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State was attended by most of the governors from the North.

Some of the traditional rulers that also attended the meeting were the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Bamalli and his Kano counterpart, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: