EndSARS protest: Army deploys ‘Special Force’ to Anambra to fill security gap

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi – Hoodlums who cashed in on the #EndSARS, protest to burn Police Stations and loot their guns in Anambra State and other parts of Southeast in order to use them for armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent criminal activities in the State and beyond, may have entered into a voyage of death and should therefore, rethink or leave the state.

The warning follows the Nigerian Army deployment of thousands of officers and soldiers to Anambra State, on special assignment to ensure security of lives and property in the state and Southeast in general.

The fierce and combatant looking officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, mostly young men and women between the ages of twenty five and forty, in high spirit, were drafted from different states of the federation, including the Federal capital territory Abuja, for the special assignment.

Described as “Special Force’, the officers and soldiers were received at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Center, Awka, by the General Officer Commanding, GOC, of 82 Division, Nigerian Army Major, Maj. Gen. Lasisi Adegboye, other senior officers from the Division and the Commander 302 Artillery Regiment (General Support) Col. Aliyu Lapai.

The Army ‘Special Force’ deployed to the state are expected to work with those from the 302 Artillery Regiment (General Support) and their 14 Field Engineer Regiment counterpart, Onitsha to ensure internal security of the state, now threatened by the near absence of the police on the streets in the state.

The Army decline to speak with newsmen who noticed the presence of the deployment of the officers and soldiers in the state for security purposes, as efforts to speak with the GOC or any of the senior Army officials failed, because they refused to address newsmen who earlier visited Prof Dora Akunyuili Women Development Center.

However, law abiding people of the state, have nothing to fear as feelers from the Army indicated that the presence of the ‘Special Force’ officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, is for the protection of lives and properties of the people and to fill the security gap which the burning and looting of arms and ammunitions by hoodlums in the state has created.

There has been increasing return of armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent criminal activities in the state since #EndSARS, protest in the county, which some hoodlums cashed in on to burn and loot Police Stations in the state and other parts of Southeast in general.

