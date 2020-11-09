EndSARS: Police in Edo issues 7-day ultimatum to arms looters

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE police in Edo state have issued a seven- day ultimatum to suspected hoodlums, who hijacked the peaceful #EndSARS protests in Edo State to return all stolen arms, ammunition and other items or face dire consequences.

Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo in a statement also promised handsome rewards for persons with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the suspected criminals who were involved in the looting and to recover the stolen arms, ammunition and other valuables.

A statemte by Kokumo through the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzoe late yesterday said a handsome reward would be given to the person’s with have the most credible information that would led to their arrwxtjust as he said that the seven-day ultimatum took effect from November 9.

Edo police commissioner stated that failure of the hoodlums to comply with his directive to return the looted items would make the command to adopt all legal means to arrest, disarm and prosecute the errant persons.

He said: “The criminal elements must return within seven days, with effect from November 9, 2020, the police and other security agencies’ arms, ammunition and other items looted during the attacks on government and private facilities in Edo State, in the guise of #EndSARS protests.

“Police cannot do it alone. Members of the public must collaborate with Edo State Police Command in the areas of information gathering and dissemination.

“Edo State Police Command wishes to thank members of the public, especially the law-abiding citizens of the state, for their concern and understanding during the period of #EndSARS protests that were later hijacked by hoodlums.”

Kokumo also pleaded with members of the carpublic to always say something whenever they see something.

