ENDSARS: No constitutional reform without executive commitment — Ekweremadu

….Why NASS is helpless

…Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB do not define place of Ndigbo in Nigeria

By Olayinka Ajayi

How will you describe the aftermath of the #ENDSARS protest and its implication for the nation?

The #End SARS protest should not be seen as one of those protests. It was quite different. The anger was well conveyed. Regrettably, criminals messed up an otherwise peaceful protest leaving behind death, destruction, tears and pains. It’s time to address the issues some of us have been pushing.

Open the private sector space for employment, build industries, modernize agriculture to make it attractive to the youths, invest in ICT infrastructure for jobs, decentralization of police for nationwide security, and treat every part of Nigeria with equity and justice.

What is the National Assembly doing to address the demands of protesters?

Their demands have nothing to do with the National Assembly. It is basically about government policy. We run a government of separation of powers. Some observers insist that it boils down to constitutional reform, I disagree. No constitutional reform will be successful without executive commitment. We have pushed through so many reforms with a constitutional amendment.

They were never signed. Including budget reforms, devolution of powers, local government reforms, etc. That is the problem with the Presidential system is too much power is in the hands of the executive. If you have an executive that is not pro-reform, the system will decay. What Nigeria needs is good policies and good intentions on the part of the executive. The parliament is helpless.

What are your thoughts on agitation for the Igbo to produce the president in 2023?

The various political parties need to make a decision on that while the good people of Nigeria need to show understanding for a peaceful and united country. The Igbo are entitled to their political choices. The party that gives them hope will get their support.

On whether the alleged negative impression Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB are creating for the Igbo won’t hurt Igbo presidency

Just as Boko Haram has not defined the place of our brothers in the North, militants did not define the place of South-South, OPC did not define the place of Yoruba race, they all got elected presidents of this country in spite of agitation groups, Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB do not define the place of Ndigbo in Nigeria.

What is your assessment of the performance of Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi?

Governor Ugwuanyi is a man of peace and those around him need to key into that virtue. As you and I know that where there is peace, there will be progress.

On reports that he is seeking to succeed Ugwuanyi in 2023?

It is too early to worry about 2023. Governance is what should be the concern now.

Vanguard

