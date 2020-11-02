EndSARS: Imo judicial panel to hold inaugural sitting on Tuesday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The 17 members of the Imo State Judicial Commission on inquiry into Police Brutality and Related Extra-Judicial killings led by Hon. Justice Florence Duruoha-Igwe (Rtd) has said that its inaugural sitting would hold on Tuesday, 3rd November 2020.

This was contained in a statement confirmed to Vanguard in Owerri, by the Secretary of the Panel Isaac Oguzie, who said that further details on their workings would be made known to the members of the public on that day of the inaugural sitting.

It can be recalled that during the commissioning of the panel on October 19, 2020, the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, said among other things that the panel should “Evaluate all cases presented before them and make recommendations to Government on where compensations should be paid and also determine the appropriate punishment for the Police officers or members of the disbanded SARS that committed such crime, where necessary.”

The governor continued by saying: “The avalanche of complaints of alleged excessive use of force by the police, corrupt practices on the part of the police and brutalities meted out on innocent Imo citizens, we have set up a panel of inquiry to investigate all these.

“The panel is to identify all those who have made claims of police brutality, investigate them and make appropriate recommendations, including possible compensations and sanctions.

“The panel is also to examine existing police structures in the country, including the remuneration regime and make recommendations for comprehensive reforms in the police to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.”

