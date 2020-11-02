EndSARS: Ikpeazu laments level of destruction, condoles with victims

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has restated the commitment and preparedness of his administration to provide adequate security to all those who reside and do business in the State.

The Governor expressed the commitment after inspecting various properties destroyed by hoodlums in Aba during the recent #EndSARS protest. The Governor who described the week-long protest in Aba as a black week noted that there was no ethnic nationality in the country that was not affected by the destruction.

According to him, the wanton destruction of properties during the protest was a self-inflicted injury on our national psyche and the fabric that holds us together, stressing that, “in fact, it was an injury to humanity as a whole”. He further revealed that he was still at a loss as to why such a huge desolation should be inflicted on the society by its own people.

Dr Ikpeazu who said the loss incurred in the aftermath of the protest was monumental added that he doesn’t know how long it will take to rebuild the damaged facilities. He, however, promised that “we will rise from the ashes of the black week.”

He thanked law enforcement officers in the State for their efforts in quelling the situation and used the occasion to commiserate with those who lost relations as well as those who lost valuables during the unfortunate incident.

The Governor who was accompanied on the inspection visit by heads of military, police and other security formations, inspected Zone 6 Annex of the Nigerian Police Force, Umuogba Road, Abia State Fire Service Aba, Ministry of Agriculture Aba Zonal office, Aba South Town Planning Authority, Aba South Town Hall, Primary Health Care Department, Board of Internal Revenue office, Aba South Local Government Secretariat, Aba High Court, First Bank Nigeria plc on Mosque Road as well as the Onions market at Uratta Road where property worth billions of Naira were destroyed, among others.

