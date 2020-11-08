EndSARS fallout: Yoruba group sympathises with Tinubu, Lagosians, others

Kindly Share This Story:

…Calls for compensations to quicken healing process

By Chris Ochayi

A Pan Yoruba pressure group, Afenifere (Egbe Ilosiwaju Yoruba), has sympathized with the national leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the people of Lagos, and people across the Southwest zone over the loss of properties resulting from recent EndSARS protests that rock the nation.

The group advised that efforts should be directed towards identifying families that lost loved ones and ensure that every necessary step taken, including monetary appeasement while those who suffered loss of properties be adequately compensated, stressing the move may hasten the healing process.

In a communiqué signed by the leader of the group, Leader, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, which was issued after its meeting at the weekend, the Afenifere (Egbe Ilosiwaju Yoruba) called for APC leaders to commence review of the report of the El Rufai/Adetunmbi Committee on restructuring which was set up in 2017 with a view towards presenting same for legislation in order to move the nation forward on the issue of the review of the 1999 constitution.

“We sympathise with Lagosians and our people across the Southwest zone such as Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Oba of Lagos and Soun of Ogbomoso whose personal properties were affected including those and many other people from the region and other places in Nigeria whose daily living might have been affected by the consequences of the protest.

“We call on leaders of the APC to commence a review of the report of the El Rufai/Adetunmbi Committee on restructuring which was set up in 2017 with a view towards presenting same for legislation in order to move the nation forward on the issue of the review of the 1999 constitution” stated the group.

On the recent #Endsars protest, Afenifere Egbe llosiwaju Yoruba agreed not only with the need to end all forms of brutality against citizens by the Police but called for an end to brutality, arbitrariness as well as gross abuse of power and privileges in all areas of our National life.

While commiserating with all victims including civilians and armed forces, and their relatives for loss of lives, livelihood and properties, the group advised that going forward, the best propitiation will be the enthronement of good governance at all levels of Government, particularly across the Southwest zone, which bore a disproportionate brunt of the carnage, relative to its ability to meet the demands of the protesters.

“Afenifere commended all the Executive Governors of the South West states, particularly Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, whose State;Lagos State became the epicenter of the protest for their prompt and proactive steps in assuring the protesters that their grievances had been communicated to the appropriate quarters for necessary attention.

“We salute the courage and resilience of all the gallant law enforcement officers who not only had to manage the opprobrium on their reputation by the activities of the bad eggs in their midst but at the same time had to restore law and order across the nation in a very hostile environment.

“We commend all the governors across the South West for setting up various mechanisms to assess the nature and extent of damages suffered by Nigerians in the hands of SARS as well as in the hands of the rampaging rioters. The Governors’ initiative in establishing “Amotekun” appeared to have been justified.

“Human life is irreplaceable, nonetheless we suggest that families that lost loved ones be identified and every necessary step taken, including monetary appeasement while those who suffered loss of properties be adequately compensated. Perhaps this may hasten the healing process” reads the communiqué in parts.

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: